Police in Pulaski County search for stolen ATV

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find a stolen side by side.

Deputies in Pulaski County say the 2007 Kubota ATV was stolen sometime in the last several days from the Ard Ridge Road area of Nancy.

You can see a picture of the ATV in the Facebook post below.

If you have any information that may help police locate the vehicle, you can contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145. You can also visit their website to submit tips. Both can be done anonymously.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.