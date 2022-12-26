Patient wing at nursing home floods following sprinkler line break

Photo Courtesy: Stanton Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Stanton Fire Department Facebook(Stanton Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Fire crews in one Mountain Parkway community were called to a nursing home Sunday night for an incident brought multiple organizations in to help.

Just after 8 p.m., the Stanton Fire Department was called to the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility where crews discovered a break in the water line to the sprinkler system.

The break, as crews said in a Facebook post, caused “atrocious amounts of water to free flow, flooding an entire patient wing.”

Other crews from multiple organizations including Powell County Emergency Management, Powell County EMS and inmates from the Powell County Detention Center, were called in to help get the water out of the facility and the patient rooms cleared.

According to the post, no one was injured, thanks to the quick response of nursing home employees who also helped with cleanup efforts.

