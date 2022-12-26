Last chance at light snow before a year-closing warmup

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch a quick hitting but weakening clipper work through the region as we head through the remainder of the evening. That could bring some last isolated flakes to the region before winter takes a backseat to close out the year.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The last of our snow showers move out as we head through the rest of the evening tonight, but skies still do look to stay mostly cloudy as we head through tonight. That will keeps lows cold, but not aggressively so compared to where we’ve been, with lows down into the lower to middle 20s.

The warmup starts in earnest heading into Tuesday as we watch high pressure take over in the region. That’ll bring sunshine and warmer air back into the region. Highs climb back up into the upper 30s to near 40° in the afternoon. However, clear skies keep the night’s rather cold, with lows in the lower 40s.

The Rest of the Year and Into Next

High pressure remains in control as we head into the rest of our work week, and that will keep the sun shining and eventually lead to temperatures back above normal. We’re back into the lower 50s as we head into Wednesday and back into the middle to upper 50s by Thursday! However, we do have a few changes trying to work in.

We continue to watch a cold front try to move toward the region as we head into New Year’s Weekend. For now, Friday looks dry, but mild with increasing clouds as highs get into the lower 60s. We’ll keep the warm trend in place as some showers break out into the region for Saturday and Sunday as highs stick around into the upper 50s to low 60s to start 2023.

