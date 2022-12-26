Kentucky holds at No. 19 in AP Top 25
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) -- Purdue remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for a third straight week.
The week also included preseason No. 1 North Carolina returning to the rankings at No. 25 and New Mexico cracking the poll for the first time in eight years.
The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s new poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top.
Houston, Kansas and Arizona rounded out the top five. Miami made the week’s biggest jump by climbing eight spots to No. 14.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Purdue
|(12-0)
|Big Ten
|2
|UConn
|(13-0)
|Big East
|3
|Houston
|(12-1)
|American
|4
|Kansas
|(11-1)
|Big 12
|5
|Arizona
|(12-1)
|Pac-12
|6
|Texas
|(10-1)
|Big 12
|7
|Tennessee
|(10-2)
|SEC
|8
|Alabama
|(10-2)
|SEC
|9
|Arkansas
|(11-1)
|SEC
|10
|Gonzaga
|(10-3)
|West Coast
|11
|UCLA
|(11-2)
|Pac-12
|12
|Baylor
|(9-2)
|Big 12
|13
|Virginia
|(8-2)
|ACC
|14
|Miami
|(12-1)
|ACC
|15
|Wisconsin
|(9-2)
|Big Ten
|16
|Indiana
|(10-3)
|Big Ten
|17
|Duke
|(10-3)
|ACC
|18
|TCU
|(10-1)
|Big 12
|19
|Kentucky
|(8-3)
|SEC
|20
|Auburn
|(10-2)
|SEC
|21
|Mississippi State
|(11-1)
|SEC
|T-22
|New Mexico
|(12-0)
|Mtn. West
|T-22
|Xavier
|(10-3)
|Big East
|24
|West Virginia
|(10-2)
|Big 12
|25
|North Carolina
|(9-4)
|ACC
