Kentucky holds at No. 19 in AP Top 25

(AP) -- Purdue remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for a third straight week.

The week also included preseason No. 1 North Carolina returning to the rankings at No. 25 and New Mexico cracking the poll for the first time in eight years.

The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s new poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top.

Houston, Kansas and Arizona rounded out the top five. Miami made the week’s biggest jump by climbing eight spots to No. 14.

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Purdue (12-0) Big Ten 2 UConn (13-0) Big East 3 Houston (12-1) American 4 Kansas (11-1) Big 12 5 Arizona (12-1) Pac-12 6 Texas (10-1) Big 12 7 Tennessee (10-2) SEC 8 Alabama (10-2) SEC 9 Arkansas (11-1) SEC 10 Gonzaga (10-3) West Coast 11 UCLA (11-2) Pac-12 12 Baylor (9-2) Big 12 13 Virginia (8-2) ACC 14 Miami (12-1) ACC 15 Wisconsin (9-2) Big Ten 16 Indiana (10-3) Big Ten 17 Duke (10-3) ACC 18 TCU (10-1) Big 12 19 Kentucky (8-3) SEC 20 Auburn (10-2) SEC 21 Mississippi State (11-1) SEC T-22 New Mexico (12-0) Mtn. West T-22 Xavier (10-3) Big East 24 West Virginia (10-2) Big 12 25 North Carolina (9-4) ACC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.