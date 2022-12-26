Kentucky holds at No. 19 in AP Top 25

Cason Wallace leads Kentucky to 20-point win
Cason Wallace leads Kentucky to 20-point win
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) -- Purdue remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for a third straight week.

The week also included preseason No. 1 North Carolina returning to the rankings at No. 25 and New Mexico cracking the poll for the first time in eight years.

The Boilermakers earned 40 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s new poll, while fellow unbeaten Connecticut earned the other 20 to sit at No. 2 in an unchanged top.

Houston, Kansas and Arizona rounded out the top five. Miami made the week’s biggest jump by climbing eight spots to No. 14.

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Purdue(12-0)Big Ten
2UConn(13-0)Big East
3Houston(12-1)American
4Kansas(11-1)Big 12
5Arizona(12-1)Pac-12
6Texas(10-1)Big 12
7Tennessee(10-2)SEC
8Alabama(10-2)SEC
9Arkansas(11-1)SEC
10Gonzaga(10-3)West Coast
11UCLA(11-2)Pac-12
12Baylor(9-2)Big 12
13Virginia(8-2)ACC
14Miami(12-1)ACC
15Wisconsin(9-2)Big Ten
16Indiana(10-3)Big Ten
17Duke(10-3)ACC
18TCU(10-1)Big 12
19Kentucky(8-3)SEC
20Auburn(10-2)SEC
21Mississippi State(11-1)SEC
T-22New Mexico(12-0)Mtn. West
T-22Xavier(10-3)Big East
24West Virginia(10-2)Big 12
25North Carolina(9-4)ACC

