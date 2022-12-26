Kentucky Fish and Wildlife asking people to donate Christmas trees to provide habitats for fish

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural...
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural Christmas trees for their Christmas for the Fishes tree recycling program.(Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural Christmas trees for their Christmas for the Fishes tree recycling program.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is accepting evergreen trees at more than 30 drop-off locations across the state from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

They say the donated trees will be anchored to environment-friendly weights and submerged at various depths in different lakes and reservoirs across Kentucky. They say the tree will provide places for fish to feed, shelter and spawn.

They will not accept artificial trees, limbs, wreaths, brushes or other plants. They also say the trees should be free of lights, garland and decorations.

For more information, go to The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources website or call 1-800-858-1549.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Mendoza was arrested at Exit 15 along Interstate 75 early on Saturday morning.
Man arrested after single car crash on I-75
A report outlined the details of the Gatlinburg fire on Oct. 9
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Stanton Fire Department Facebook
Patient wing at nursing home floods following sprinkler line break
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Christmas fire in Bell County destroys building for the second time in two months
Extremely cold temperatures can cause pipes to freeze, or burst as well as damage other parts...
As temps climb, officials warn to watch out for water leaks
Icy weather
Slow warming trend underway, snow chances possible this afternoon