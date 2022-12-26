Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations

WKYT News at Noon
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center is urging people to donate blood as winter weather has disrupted their operations.

Due to a recent spike in illnesses and inclement weather, the non-profit says they are significantly below average for collections this month.

They need about 400 donors daily to keep hospitals stocked with a steady supply. As of late, they have only had about 240 daily donors.

“Normally, we get a little surge of donors right before the holiday and the weather last week just crushed that,” said VP of external relations Mandy Brajuha. “We saw about 33 percent of what we were hoping to see Friday and Saturday, and then we don’t collect on Christmas Day, and here we are the morning after Christmas, and we’re critically low on blood.”

Until December 31, KBC is giving movie passes to all donors who give blood.

Visit their website to find out how to donate.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Mendoza was arrested at Exit 15 along Interstate 75 early on Saturday morning.
Man arrested after single car crash on I-75
A report outlined the details of the Gatlinburg fire on Oct. 9
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

Latest News

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural...
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife asking people to donate Christmas trees to provide habitats for fish
Photo Courtesy: Stanton Fire Department Facebook
Patient wing at nursing home floods following sprinkler line break
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Christmas fire in Bell County destroys building for the second time in two months
Extremely cold temperatures can cause pipes to freeze, or burst as well as damage other parts...
As temps climb, officials warn to watch out for water leaks