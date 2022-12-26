Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing.

Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.

“That’s something that’s very important for homeowners to know regardless of the temperature. So if you’re able to turn that water off quickly, if a pipe burst, you’re able to minimize the damage.” Lancho said.

It’s just one part of the aftermath from the freezing temperatures that hit the commonwealth.

“We are going to have a dramatic change of temperatures over the next several days so if someone does have a pipe that has frozen and its not reveled itself yet, they do want to watch their homes carefully the next few days,” she said.

Kentucky American Water has shared their tips to avoid frozen pipes.

They say that the following should be done in preparation for cold weather:

Disconnect all garden hoses from your home.

Search your house for uninsulated water pipes, especially in unheated areas. Check attics, crawl spaces and outside walls. Consider wrapping pipes with insulation sleeves. Another option is electric heating tape but follow manufacturers’ instructions carefully to avoid a fire hazard.

Seal cracks and holes in outside walls and foundations with caulking to keep cold air away from the pipe.

After the cold weather arrives:

Set the thermostat no lower than 55 degrees if you’re going out of town. Although you may be able to get away with a lower temperature, this setting is safe for pipes.

When below-freezing temperatures occur (below 32 degrees Fahrenheit), keep a slow trickle of water flowing through faucets supplied by pipes that run through unheated or unprotected spaces. This will help prevent the water in pipes from freezing.

Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate around the pipes.

Make sure you know where your main water shut-off valve is located inside your home so that you can shut off your water quickly in the event of a water pipe leak. This valve is often located in a utility room, closet or in the basement or crawlspace.

If your pipes freeze

Shut off your water immediately using the main water shut-off valve.

Thaw pipes with warm air, with a hair dryer or with a space heater. Do not leave heaters unattended and do not use kerosene heaters or open flames.

Be careful turning the water back on. Once pipes are thawed, slowly turn the water back on and check pipes and joints for any cracks.

