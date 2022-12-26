How to make sure your pets are healthy after frigid temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - No matter the size or breed, veterinarians urge people to give their pets shelter.

“If you feel like it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s probably too cold for them to be outside, as a rule of thumb,” Dr. William Hagans, veterinarian at Hagans Town & Country Animal Clinic, said.

Maybe your pets just love the outdoors no matter the condition, but Hagans said that is still not what is best for them.

“If you have one that’s outside, just because they don’t like to be inside, at these temperatures, they really need to be regardless of whether they like it or not,” he said.

Pets can get hypothermia or frostbite if left in the cold too long.

Even if it is a pet you do not own, seeking shelter and and medical care for it could be life saving.

“If it’s just a random pet outside, I would try to retrieve it, if you can, to give it shelter, and then it needs to see a veterinarian. It needs to be seen as soon as possible,” Dr. Hagans said.

If you bring an animal inside that has been exposed too long in the cold, make sure it can gradually become warm before you feed it or give it a bath.

Even warming it up too quickly can be dangerous.

“You can, if you put it from an immediate go from very cold to right in front of a heater, of course that can be traumatizing as well. You don’t want to do a quick transition like that. It needs to be a slow transition from being cold to being warm again,” Dr. Hagans said.

While they can track dirt or hair inside your home, the decision to bring them in can be life saving.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.