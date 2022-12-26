Floyd County family celebrates Christmas despite being displaced due to July flooding

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July, flooding rocked much of the region and forced many families out of their homes. Now, nearly five months later, families are still staying in temporary housing.

The Caudill family is one of many who are facing these circumstances. Pam Caudill, her two sons, her daughter-in-law, and her three grandchildren are staying in a small cabin at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park as they rebuild their homes.

“The babies are adjusting well, you know, all of us have been through so much, and being outside their homes is a big, humongous adjustment,” said Pam Caudill.

Despite the situation, the Caudills still found a way to celebrate Christmas with a small dinner and plenty of gifts.

“The babies had so many gifts and they opened up all their presents all at once and didn’t know what to play with first, of course,” said Pam Caudill.

In May, Pam Caudill also lost her husband, Phillip Caudill, but continues to celebrate and remember his life throughout the holidays.

“We’re doing what Phillip would have done if he’d have been here with us and we’ll just keep going and that’s our thing,” said Pam Caudill. “That’s all we can do, we don’t have a choice, we have to keep going.”

Pam Caudill adds that Christmas is not about gifts, but about spending time with family.

“It wasn’t at all about the presents, it’s about the dinner and being together, picking on one another and enjoying,” said Pam Caudill. “You know life is short, and we just try to enjoy each day that we can and when we get together as a family, no matter where it is, it’s always a good day.”

Pam Caudill also added that she hopes none of the flood victims are forgotten and thanks those who have been so generous throughout the holidays.

