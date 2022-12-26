‘Christmas miracle’: Community helps homeless man for holidays

Dozens of strangers helped a homeless man in Norwalk, Connecticut find warmth, food and shelter. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC., FACEBOOK, VICTORIA HINDS, CNN)
By News 12 Connecticut staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Conn. (News 12 Connecticut) - For the first time in several years, a homeless man in Connecticut has food and warm shelter this holiday season.

It’s all thanks to complete strangers from his community who felt inspired to give.

People in the area of Connecticut Avenue are familiar with the rattling of a pushcart and the vibrant person behind it.

For the last five years, Paris’ livelihood has been collecting bottles. He expresses his gratitude for people who have helped him out as he collects.

“It’s all right to have what I have, and it comes from people that care, to give me just a bottle,” he said Sunday.

This Christmas, a stranger’s request to get him a sleeping bag and basic products turned into something more.

“It all started with a post from our friend Amy Stackhouse,” said Victoria Hinds, who is helping to organize donations for Paris.

There has been an outpouring from the community as to how they can help. He received gift cards, warm food and even a place to stay.

Hinds said the donations totaled around $2,200 by Sunday.

“Two nights turned into three, and three into six, and now we have nine nights for Paris in a hotel,” Hinds said.

It will be his first warm Christmas since 2015.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” Paris said. “When you weep ... you weep because it’s real, you have the realists and the non-realists, and this is the realists right now.”

Instead of just a few bottles this year, the community is giving Paris miracles he’s only dreamed of.

“A Christmas miracle to me is love, me being embraced,” he said. “When they say unbelievable, it’s real.”

The community is still accepting donations for Paris on Venmo. They can be made to the username “lets help Paris.”

Copyright 2022 News 12 Connecticut via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Mendoza was arrested at Exit 15 along Interstate 75 early on Saturday morning.
Man arrested after single car crash on I-75
A report outlined the details of the Gatlinburg fire on Oct. 9
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

Latest News

FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames,...
Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
7-year-old triplets in Orlando reunite with garbage collector who was their hero.
CUTE: Triplets reunite with garbage truck driver 4 years after viral video
“Spear phishing” scams specifically target your personal and business email accounts
“Spear phishing” scams specifically target your personal and business email accounts