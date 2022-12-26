ARH Mountain Student Achiever Trey Hancock

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 26, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Trey Hancock is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

He is a senior at Pikeville High School with a 4.0 GPA.

He was Soccer Player of the Year at both the 2021 and 2022 Pikeville ESPYs, and placed third at the state track meet. Trey was also elected to student council and is the Vice President of the Interact Club.

Congratulations, Trey!

