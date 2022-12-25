First responders give tips on staying safe this holiday season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For first responders like Perry County paramedic Wanda Miller, working on a holiday is nothing new.

“Peoples’ sick, usually somebody dies, somebody’s house burns, there’s always car accidents and you have to deliver bad news to everybody on Christmas. That’s the bad part,” said Miller.

Nathan Kirby with the Corbin Fire Department said he sees more of these situations happening during the holidays.

“For some reason it just feels like on Thanksgiving or Christmas, there is a little extra going on and I think that’s more about people traveling the roads, people congregating in areas and all that going on, so it does add to our call volume,” said Kirby.

With the white Christmas we’ve experienced across the region, both Kirby and Miller are advising everyone to be extra cautious on the roadways.

“Watch the roads. Just be careful, and if its real slick and you don’t feel comfortable, don’t get on the roads,” said Miller. “You know, you get behind people and they’re doing 10 miles an hour, well if you’re that scared, stay home.”

Miller added that sidewalks and porches can also become a hazard in weather like this.

“Be careful falling. Older people fall and break hips on the ice trying to go to people’s houses and ramps are real slick,” she said.

Although both Kirby and Miller are happy to help anyone who needs their assistance, it is important to only call a first responder if it is an emergency.

“Just because we’re EMS, or police or fire doesn’t mean, ‘oh, well I need some cigarettes at the grocery, let’s get us a ride.’ It doesn’t mean that. If you don’t have food or if you don’t have kerosene, one of us will bring you something. I mean, a first responder will come and help at any cost, but just be courteous,” said Miller.

Miller hopes that everyone can remain patient when receiving assistance from first responders. Although they try to be as quick as they can when being called somewhere, they also have to be cautious when traveling on icy roads.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.