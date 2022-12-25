FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Frigid Christmas followed by mellowing midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Merry Christmas! Our First Alert Weather Day continues as we see dangerously cold conditions remain in the mountains on this Christmas Day. the good news, however, is that warmer times are ahead as we get closer to the new year!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another brutally cold night on tap as we see the arctic airmass continuing to smother the region. Lower overnight remain in the single digits, but wind chills remain dangerously cold in the lower to middle teens below zero. However, the first glimmers of a warmer future are on the way as we head into next week.

Sunshine continues to grace the sky once again as we head through the early part of next week, with the exception of mostly cloudy skies and the potential for some snowflakes during the afternoon and evening on our Monday. With highs near freezing, We’ll keep an eye on minor accumulations as we head through Monday night. Overnight lows will remain quite chilly down into the lower 20s and upper teens.

Through 2022′s Final Week

Sunshine works into the region as our small snow chance moves out early on Tuesday. That coincides with temperatures finally getting back above freezing into the upper 30s to near 40°. Lows at night stay chilly, down into the lower 20s.

