Va. grocery bagging champion to compete in Las Vegas for national title

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - What can seem like a simple job to some, becomes an intense competition for others.

“Me and my mom and my family always joke about it, ‘you just bag groceries,’” said Gaige Sisk, a grocery bagger at Bluefield, Va.’s Food City. “But you go to Vegas for it...You can do anything you want as long as you put forth the effort. It don’t matter whether you’re bagging groceries or sports, anything in general, as long as you put your mind to it and put the hard work in you can do anything.”

In February, he’ll travel to the Best Bagger Competition in Nevada, run during the National Grocers Association’s annual exhibit.

For Sisk, with barely two years of experience in the craft, it now means a chance to win $10,000 in an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas.

“Really what was big for me in the regionals and state was kind of analyzing the items, kind of planning in my head because I like to have a game plan so I’m hoping its kind of like the same format so I can see some of the items and plan in my head before it,” said Sisk.

He said he wouldn’t be heading to the national competition without pressure from his friends and family to begin competing in the first place. But now, Sisk said his success already is proof that success follows commitment and dedication to one’s goals.

