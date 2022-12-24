Small businesses open and ready for Christmas Eve shoppers

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Small businesses across the region were open and ready to welcome in last-minute Christmas shoppers on Saturday.

Despite the winter weather, Two Chicks & Co. of Pikeville owner Emily Hall-Pack says she has been surprised with the number of folks braving the cold for those last-minute gifts.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised with the customers that have made it out through the weather,” said Hall-Pack. “We had lots of customers earlier in the week in preparation for the storm, but we are very thankful for the number of customers that we have seen despite the weather.”

Hall-Pack added that it is important to shop small during the holiday season, but also during any season to find unique, one-of-a-kind items not found in big box stores.

“Even on Christmas Eve it’s too late for Amazon Prime now, so we are here to give you the most unique selection of products from our corner here on Two Chicks & Co., to the opposite side of downtown over by the Classy Stork, to all over Eastern Kentucky,” said Hall-Pack. “While we appreciate all of our customers shopping small this holiday season, you can shop small all year long with your favorite small businesses.”

Many shoppers added that businesses being open on Christmas Eve was a relief for many looking to grab one final gift for the holiday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.