Man arrested after single car crash on I-75

Norman Mendoza was arrested at Exit 15 along Interstate 75 early on Saturday morning.
Norman Mendoza was arrested at Exit 15 along Interstate 75 early on Saturday morning.(Whitley County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was not using the frigid conditions as an excuse to not enforce the law Saturday morning.

Early Saturday morning, deputies with the department were dispatched to a single car crash on Interstate 75 at Exit 15. When deputies arrived, they suspected the driver, 29-year-old Norman Mendoza of Georgia, was under the influence.

When deputies talked to Mendoza, he replied with “where I am from, you can drink while driving.”

Mendoza was arrested and charged with DUI, having an open container, and not having a driver’s license. He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
(Source: MGN)
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
HAL ROGERS SNOW
Frigid temperatures lead to hazardous road conditions

Latest News

Governor Beshear's Christmas Eve Weather Briefing - 10:00 a.m. December 24, 2022
Governor Beshear's Christmas Eve Weather Briefing - 10:00 a.m. December 24, 2022
Governor Beshear's Christmas Eve Weather Briefing - 10:00 a.m. December 24, 2022
‘Stay home, stay safe, and stay alive’: Governor Andy Beshear holds Christmas Eve weather briefing
Kentucky Power asks customers to conserve power due to arctic blast
Icy Road Update - 4:00 p.m.
Icy Road Update - 4:00 p.m.