Kentucky Power asks customers to conserve power due to arctic blast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power officials are offering tips to customers on how they can help conserve electricity.

Due to the arctic blast, officials are asking businesses and customers to save electricity as much as possible, but do so without sacrificing safety.

Below are tips from Kentucky Power and a 13 state regional transmission organization that monitors energy load, also known as PJM.

Setting your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows

Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers

Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances

You are asked to follow those tips until Dec. 25 at 10:00a.m.

“We are actively working with PJM and other regional utilities to minimize the impact of this event on our customers,” said Brett Mattison, president and chief operating officer. “We understand that cutting back on use of electricity can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, especially during the holidays. This is a necessary step to prevent broader power interruptions, and we appreciate our customers’ efforts.”

Possible next steps: If more emergency action is needed, officials would direct Kentucky Power to begin grid protection services. The outages would be brief and intermittent.

For the latest information, you can check Kentucky Power’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.