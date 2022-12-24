HVAC companies dealing with high demand during arctic cold

WATCH | HVAC companies dealing with high demand during arctic cold
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The drastic drop in temperatures means many problems for many homeowners.

Hundreds in Lexington called their heating and air companies needing some quick fixes to get them through this brutal stretch of winter weather safely and warmly.

Due to the weather, Logan Pool of Fayette Heating and Air made many house calls Friday

“That’s why we have such an influx in calls. I mean yesterday it was 40 to 50 degrees. Suddenly today it’s zero. That’s why so many of these issues pop up rapidly at such a large amount,” said Pool. “The systems weren’t ready for this excessive temperature drop. That’s what’s taking most of them out.”

The drastic change particularly affecting heat pumps, which many houses in Lexington have.

“We’re seeing a lot of outdoor units not keeping up, making a lot of weird noises, and just having a really hard time maintaining the temperature inside the house,” said Pool.

Like Pool and his team, those at Greenbox Heating and Air say they have also received more than 100 calls today.

The temperatures making the units falter are the same temperatures making it difficult for crews to get to each home in a timely manner.

