FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Brutally cold Christmas holiday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We spent nearly the entirety of yesterday below not just freezing, but below 10º. Wind chills remain dangerously cold as we head through the rest of our Christmas Eve and right on into our Christmas Day as well. Our First Alert Weather Day continues as the arctic blast continues its iron grip on the mountains.

Tonight through Christmas Night

Brutally cold temperatures combined with gusty westerly breezes will keep the dangerous cold in place as we head through the remainder of the night tonight. Overnight lows are back in the middle single digits with wind chills well below zero with partly cloudy skies overnight. I just hope Santa has the high heat on in the sleigh!

Christmas morning starts off brutally cold yet again even as sunshine graces the region yet again. That will help us get back into the lower 20s, but winds remain blustery out of the west, keeping wind chills for much of the day near to below zero. Overnight lows stay where they’ve been, falling back into the single digits.

Into the Final Week of 2022

We finally start to recover those temperatures as our pattern begins to change into the early part of next week. Highs are back into the lower 30s as sunshine helps us warm back to near freezing for Monday. Overnight lows stay chilly though as we watch a weak system throw some clouds our way, down into the middle teens.

The warmup begins in earnest on Tuesday, with highs back into the upper 30s to near 40º improving even more by Wednesday and Thursday into the upper 40s to even middle 50s by the end of next week. Helps that we’re looking dry as well!

