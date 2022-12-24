Couple revisits time capsule they buried nearly 25 years ago as newlyweds

A New Hampshire couple revisited a time capsule they buried nearly 25 years earlier as newlyweds in Hawaii. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A New Hampshire couple recently returned to Hawaii to dig up a time capsule they buried when they got married.

KHNL reports the high school sweethearts buried the time capsule nearly 25 years ago while they were newlyweds stationed in Hawaii with the Marines.

David and Alison Proulx said they searched for six hours to find the time capsule upon their return visit, using an old VHS video to figure out where they buried it.

The items inside included a Hawaiian lei, a piece of a uniform, mementos and photos.

“I’m sitting on the hillside getting this time capsule and it’s like, wow, my son was 6-month-old then and he’s now a Marine -- the same rank as I was,” David Proulx said

The couple is celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this month and encouraging other people to bury a time capsule of their own.

“To see where we are now and how far we’ve come, it’s just neat,” David Proulx said.

Copyright 2022 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
(Source: MGN)
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
KSP: 18-year-old injured, horse killed in crash
While everyone will see the brutally cold air Thursday night into Christmas weekend, some snow...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changing to snow later, temperatures crash overnight

Latest News

Icy Road Update - 4:00 p.m.
Icy Road Update - 4:00 p.m.
Pulaski County Death - 5:30 p.m.
Pulaski County Death - 5:30 p.m.
Icy Road Update - 6:00 p.m.
Icy Road Update - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky Power - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky Power - 6:00 p.m.
Pike County Shelters - 6:00 p.m.
Pike County Shelters - 6:00 p.m.