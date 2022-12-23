Watch: 2022 Christmas Story as read by WYMT’s Neil Middleton

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This time of year, we get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of buying gifts that we sometimes forget the true meaning of the season.

We usually do this with a group of students, but due to illnesses here at the station and at area schools, we were unable to make it happen this year. We are re-playing one from two years ago in 2020, another unusual and tough year here in the mountains.

We want to take you back to that first Christmas. WYMT General Manager Neil Middleton shares the story of the first Christmas gift.

