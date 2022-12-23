Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads(Ambulance Inc. Of Laurel County)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads.

A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off.

The ambulance hit a slick spot on the interstate and crashed.

Officials said no was injured.

“If you must travel, please do so with extreme caution,” they said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
KSP: 18-year-old injured, horse killed in crash
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
While everyone will see the brutally cold air Thursday night into Christmas weekend, some snow...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changing to snow later, temperatures crash overnight

Latest News

Travel trailers during arctic blast
Flood survivors battle cold in travel trailers
Firefighters battle early morning blaze
Firefighters battle early morning blaze
Kentuckians urged to check federal broadband map
(Source: MGN)
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark