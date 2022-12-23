Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads.

A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off.

The ambulance hit a slick spot on the interstate and crashed.

Officials said no was injured.

“If you must travel, please do so with extreme caution,” they said.

