Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads.
A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off.
The ambulance hit a slick spot on the interstate and crashed.
Officials said no was injured.
“If you must travel, please do so with extreme caution,” they said.
