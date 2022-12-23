Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:54 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people.
Here is a list of outages as of 1:50 a.m. Friday:
Kentucky Power:
Leslie: 20
Perry: 595
Total: 615
Kentucky Utilities:
Bell: 215
Clay: 26
Harlan: 10
Laurel: 8
Pulaski: 21
Total: 280
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 12
Estill: 10
Total: 22
South Kentucky RECC:
Estill: 23
Jackson: 8
Laurel: 286
Rockcastle: 38
Total: 355
Big Sandy RECC:
Floyd: 36
Johnson: 216
Total: 252
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Knox: 45
Whitley: 39
Total: 84
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
