Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark

(Source: MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:54 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people.

Here is a list of outages as of 1:50 a.m. Friday:

Kentucky Power:

Leslie: 20

Perry: 595

Total: 615

Kentucky Utilities:

Bell: 215

Clay: 26

Harlan: 10

Laurel: 8

Pulaski: 21

Total: 280

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 12

Estill: 10

Total: 22

South Kentucky RECC:

Estill: 23

Jackson: 8

Laurel: 286

Rockcastle: 38

Total: 355

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 36

Johnson: 216

Total: 252

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Knox: 45

Whitley: 39

Total: 84

