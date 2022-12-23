Pikeville Community Kitchen celebrates Christmas

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Community Kitchen celebrated its Christmas giveaway Thursday, inviting the community for free food, gifts, and more.

The event included a walk-up or drive-thru line, to provide to as many families as possible, giving hundreds of toys, fruit bags, and meals to families in need.

“A lot of people feel like giving a gift is a joy and that’s definitely how we feel here,” said Asst. Director Meghan Kiser. “To see these kids out here, not knowing what their situation may be, to let them know that they can pick whatever they want.”

Pikeville’s fire and police departments got involved as well, handing out items and celebrating the season with the group.

“To let them know that hey are loved and appreciated,” said Kiser. “Not only by their parents or their families, but by us as well.”

The community kitchen hosts a monthly meal giveaway. You can follow their work and schedule here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.