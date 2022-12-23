Officials gather for groundbreaking of new senior citizens center in Pike County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, state, county and local officials gathered in downtown Pikeville to break ground on a new senior citizens center.

“With the groundbreaking today, we’re making progress on this,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “It’s a great thing for the seniors here in Pikeville and again, it will help make sure that all of our senior citizen centers continue operating.”

The groundbreaking marks the beginning of a project that will cost the county no more than $500,000 thanks to funding from the governor’s office.

“This project is going to be about a little over $2 million with $1.5 million of that coming from the Beshear administration and the rest will come from county funds,” said Judge Jones.

Rocky Adkins, the senior advisor to Governor Andy Beshear, added that providing for the state’s and the county’s seniors is important.

“To be able to fill that void for Pike County and the city of Pikeville for our seniors, I think is utmost importance,” said Adkins, “and I think it’s a good investment in taxpayer money.”

Honoring seniors for a lifetime of duty to their communities, their Commonwealth and their country.

“For the governor to understand and to recognize that we need to honor our seniors and to be able to do it in a way that we’ve done it today, I think it resembles really who we are as a community and who we are as a Commonwealth,” said Adkins.

Judge Jones added the center should be finished sometime after June 2023 but does not have an exact timeframe right now.

