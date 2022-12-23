The light before Christmas: Kentucky Power working to restore electricity to impacted customers

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power crews have been working to restore thousands of outages since the overnight freezing hit the region Friday.

With ice and low temperatures comes the weighing down of power lines and trees, causing more than 3,000 outages for Kentucky Power customers by Friday morning. By the afternoon, that number of outages was cut in half.

“Our crews are working around the clock and out in this cold and they are restoring power as quickly as possible. We do have the resources we need,” said Corporate Communications Manger Sarah Nusbaum.

She said the work has been hard and the hours long, but line workers have been preparing for the night all week, prepared to power up the area as soon as possible. Still, the icy conditions create unpredictable circumstances.

“Of course, we know the conditions are extremely cold and all the precautions are being taken to make sure that the linemen are staying safe, in regards to hypothermia and frostbite,” said Nusbaum. “Those are two very real concerns that we have for our linemen and for anyone who has to be out in the weather.”

With the continuing winter weather comes the threat of more issues, but officials say they are working to minimize the wait for customers, understanding the inconvenience it poses.

“Recognizing how difficult it is to be out of power in general, much less during the holiday weekend when families are gathering and everybody wants to be at home,” said Nusbaum.

Communication is key in connecting, so she says it is important to let the company know if there are any issues. Those can be reported and tracked on the Kentucky Power app.

Officials say they hope to see at least 95% of the customer base back in full power by Christmas morning, weather permitting.

“We have to make sure that it’s safe for the linemen to go and do their jobs,” said Nusbaum. “So, we’re keeping a close eye on that and hoping for the best at this point.”

You can stay on top of the weather changes and updates by downloading the WYMT Weather app.

Kentucky Power supplied a guideline for how to handle outages in a news release sent Friday:

What to do if an outage occurs:

Stay away from sparking equipment or downed lines or anything they may touch. This goes for children and pets too.

Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power comes back on.

Leave a light switch turned on so you know when power is restored.

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside, and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up fuel spills immediately.

Let (Kentucky Power) know if you’re using a generator – this protects you and (Kentucky Power’s) line workers as they work to restore power.

Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

Never burn charcoal indoors. It releases poisonous carbon monoxide.

Don’t let children carry candles or oil lamps.

