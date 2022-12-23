Kentuckians urged to check federal broadband map

(KSWO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy.

The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public to verify its accuracy before the map is finalized.

Beshear said in a statement on Thursday that access to broadband is “as critical to our connectivity as roads and bridges.”

He said determining where access is most needed will help ensure that funding is spent wisely.

Challenges to information on the map must be filed by Jan. 13.

