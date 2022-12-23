High School Scoreboard: Pikeville hands Harlan first loss
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big night for basketball ahead of the incoming severe weather.
Pikeville upset previously undefeated Harlan 76-63 to win the Pikeville Invitational among other games. All scores are below.
BOYS
Ashland Blazer 68, Pike Central 45
Barren County 72, Corbin 50
Bell County 79, Lynn Camp 73
Berea 70, East Ridge 59
Betsy Layne 61, Notre Dame (Tenn.) 44
Boyd County 109, Prestonsburg 79
Cumberland County 57, Pineville 52
Estill County 73, Russell County 55
Green County 68, Knox Central 43
Hazard 57, Nashville Christian (Tenn.) 51
Hebron Christian Academy (Ga.) 61, Paintsville 55
Jackson County 77, Model 65
Johnson Central 42, Knott Central 40
Johnson Central 73, Wolfe County 61
Lee (Va.) 79, Middlesboro 78
Leslie County 68, Oneida Baptist 48
Leslie County 55, Jackson City 44
Letcher Central 70, Northeast (Tenn.) 59
Livingston Academy (Tenn.) 69, Magoffin County 58
Madison Southern 81, Pulaski County 71
Menifee County 94, Lee County 70
Pikeville 76, Harlan 63
Ridgeview (Va.) 94, Middlesboro 71
South Charleston (W.Va.) 68, Belfry 33
South Laurel 61, Cooper 43
Southwestern 71, Meade County 63
Williamsburg 89, Buckhorn 79
GIRLS
Bell County 73, Hart County 45
Breathitt County 53, Barbourville 48
Buckhorn 39, Wolfe County 27
Clay County 66, Lynn Camp 61
Conner 68, Perry Central 52
Corbin 68, Bethlehem 56
East Carter 48, East Ridge 24
Estill County 51, Sayre 49
Grant County 49, Paintsville 35
Harlan 61, Garrard County 50
Jackson County 47, Nashville Christian (Tenn.) 42
Leslie County 64, Owsley County 62
Logan County 65, Hazard 48
Martin County 60, Floyd Central 56
Phelps 65, June Buchanan 33
Pikeville 55, Owensboro Catholic 45
Pineville 74, Chapman (S.C.) 47
Pulaski County 50, Marshall County 45
Rockcastle County 62, South Oldham 33
