High School Scoreboard: Pikeville hands Harlan first loss

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big night for basketball ahead of the incoming severe weather.

Pikeville upset previously undefeated Harlan 76-63 to win the Pikeville Invitational among other games. All scores are below.

BOYS

Ashland Blazer 68, Pike Central 45

Barren County 72, Corbin 50

Bell County 79, Lynn Camp 73

Berea 70, East Ridge 59

Betsy Layne 61, Notre Dame (Tenn.) 44

Boyd County 109, Prestonsburg 79

Cumberland County 57, Pineville 52

Estill County 73, Russell County 55

Green County 68, Knox Central 43

Hazard 57, Nashville Christian (Tenn.) 51

Hebron Christian Academy (Ga.) 61, Paintsville 55

Jackson County 77, Model 65

Johnson Central 42, Knott Central 40

Johnson Central 73, Wolfe County 61

Lee (Va.) 79, Middlesboro 78

Leslie County 68, Oneida Baptist 48

Leslie County 55, Jackson City 44

Letcher Central 70, Northeast (Tenn.) 59

Livingston Academy (Tenn.) 69, Magoffin County 58

Madison Southern 81, Pulaski County 71

Menifee County 94, Lee County 70

Pikeville 76, Harlan 63

Ridgeview (Va.) 94, Middlesboro 71

South Charleston (W.Va.) 68, Belfry 33

South Laurel 61, Cooper 43

Southwestern 71, Meade County 63

Williamsburg 89, Buckhorn 79

GIRLS

Bell County 73, Hart County 45

Breathitt County 53, Barbourville 48

Buckhorn 39, Wolfe County 27

Clay County 66, Lynn Camp 61

Conner 68, Perry Central 52

Corbin 68, Bethlehem 56

East Carter 48, East Ridge 24

Estill County 51, Sayre 49

Grant County 49, Paintsville 35

Harlan 61, Garrard County 50

Jackson County 47, Nashville Christian (Tenn.) 42

Leslie County 64, Owsley County 62

Logan County 65, Hazard 48

Martin County 60, Floyd Central 56

Phelps 65, June Buchanan 33

Pikeville 55, Owensboro Catholic 45

Pineville 74, Chapman (S.C.) 47

Pulaski County 50, Marshall County 45

Rockcastle County 62, South Oldham 33

