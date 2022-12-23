Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A good Samaritan was hit and killed by a car in Pulaski County.

It happened Thursday evening around 6:45 on U.S. 27 in Burnside, near the Pittman Creek Bridge.

According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas of Burnside was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 when he saw a stranded driver on the southbound side.

That driver had run out of gas.

Lucas pulled over to help that driver and pushed that person’s car into a nearby gas station to get gas.

As Lucas was walking back to his vehicle, which was parked on the side of the northbound lanes of U.S. 27, he was hit by a car.

Lucas died at the scene, according to the coroner.

The coroner says this is being investigated as an accident.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: 18-year-old injured, horse killed in crash
While everyone will see the brutally cold air Thursday night into Christmas weekend, some snow...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changing to snow later, temperatures crash overnight
(Source: MGN)
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
Deputies find inmate who walked off work release
Deputies find inmate who walked off work release

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
The Wind Chill Warning was expanded Friday morning to cover our entire region.
ALERT DAY CONTINUES: Brutal cold temps and subzero wind chills carry us into Christmas weekend
'Twas the Night Before Christmas WYMT
Watch: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas - WYMT’s 2022 edition
Christmas Story WYMT
Watch: 2022 Christmas Story as read by WYMT’s Neil Middleton