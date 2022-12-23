‘Give a toy, bring joy’: Motor coach makes Christmas visit to the mountains

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Santa made a stop in Pikeville Thursday, swapping the sleigh for two tour buses.

Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB partnered with Croswell Tours to provide several families who were victims of the summer flooding with toys, clothes and a Christmas to remember. Tourism officials connected the Croswell team with Grace Fellowship pastor Debby Bailey, who helped get the families in place for the Thursday party.

“Not only has Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB and Croswell Coach partnered to provide these families of the 2022 flood in Eastern Kentucky with these gifts, but Debby Bailey of Grace Fellowship Church has agreed to assist these families further with any other needs that they may have,” said a statement from Pike County Tourism.

John Croswell said his company is blessed to be able to provide the seasonal gifts to those who need them, and the remaining items from this year will be dispersed through the church outreach program.

“In addition to partnering for this special event, Croswell Coach company also has donated $500 for flood relief, plus hundreds of dollars in cleaning supplies while touring and lodging in Pikeville-Pike County in August 2022,” said a statement from tourism officials.

Croswell’s office has been holding collection events all month and worked with many supporters to make it happen. All State Insurance, ARK Encounter, Wingate, and A&A Graphics were all part of the program.

“It brings joy to me. It fills a little bit of a void in my heart when I see all the victims of everything that’s taken place,” said Croswell. “To see joy again is great! Give a toy, bring joy. That’s what we’re gonna start doing.”

While Thursday’s event only addressed the wish list of five families directly, more gifts and clothing were brought to keep the area supplied. He said the dream is to expand the program next year.

The buses also made a stop in Floyd County Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.