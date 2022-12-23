First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays.

Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.

There is a magical feel at the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort this time of year.

Festive lights and bows have fellow Kentuckians stopping by to take photos.

Inside, there is a heated debate among the First Family of Kentucky over Christmas lights.

“So white Christmas lights, you cannot mix white Christmas lights and color Christmas lights on the same tree, they each deserve their own space,” said First Lady Britainy Beshear.

“No, first of all a Christmas tree has to have colored lights, some of them need to blink and if you can’t land an airplane based on the amount of light that thing puts out and emits then we still need to work a little bit hard,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

The Governor is most looking forward to just spending time with family.

This Thanksgiving he was once again in the kitchen cooking up the bird.

“Britainy describes it as my super power, my detractors might say it’s the one thing I’m good at,” said Governor Beshear.

When you ask the First Family to reflect on the year, it’s their children that come to mind first.

The Beshear’s are parents to Will and Lila, helping the youngsters to navigate life in the public eye and just allowing them to be children.

“Will is officially taller than me and I don’t know how I feel about it. He is growing, they are both doing really well academically, they are doing well in activities. Navigating middle school is a challenge. It’s a challenge for them and it’s a challenge for us to try and find the right words and the right things to help them get through,” said First Lady Beshear.

The First Dog, perhaps is the third child in the Beshear family.

Winnie was present for our interview, periodically trotting through.

In 2021 Winnie made headlines for a skunking incident, not this year though, but watch your food around the First Dog.

“Yes, beware if you come over she will steal your food, all of it and the napkin,” said First Lady Beshear.

The Governor says Winnie may also steal your heart too.

In what at times has been another challenging year, I asked the Governor about relying on his faith.

“Faith is about love, it’s about forgiveness when it needs to be and it’s about perseverance. The great thing about faith is that it helps us carry each other’s burdens,” said Governor Beshear.

As the Governor and First Lady look ahead to the New Year, they of course have hopes and dreams for their own family, but also they are dreaming big for their fellow Kentuckians.

“We’ve got so much forward momentum in this state, in a state full of really amazing people and to realize all of our talents and all of our dreams I think really is in grasp,” said First Lady Beshear.

