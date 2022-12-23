FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold continues through Christmas

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our First Alert Weather Day looks to continue right on into the weekend as we continue to watch dangerously cold air unlike anything this region has seen in awhile continue to work through the area.

Tonight through Christmas Eve

Continuing to watch this brutally cold airmass work through the region through the remainder of tonight. We might see a flurry or two, but many of us will see partly cloudy skies as lows stay in the lower single digits near 0º. With winds still blowing out of the west 10-15 mph, gusting higher at times, We’ll continue to see wind chills in the middle teens below zero. Unless it is an emergency, do not try to go out tonight!

Christmas Eve stays bitterly cold, but at least we get afternoon highs back up into the double digits. However, even with partly cloudy skies and highs near 20º, winds will remain out of the west on our Saturday afternoon around 10 mph, with gusts closer to 20-25 mph at times. That will once again allow wind chills to stay likely -10 to -15º during the afternoon. And Santa’s going to need the heavy coat and the extra insulation for the reindeer, because we’re diving back into the middle single digits overnight, with wind chills again -15 to -20º under cloudy skies overnight.

Christmas Day and Beyond

It’s at least looking brighter on Christmas Day, but no less frigid with temperatures staying in the lower to middle 20s and wind chills hanging out near 0º. Another brutally cold night on tap for Sunday night with lows bottoming out again in the lower to middle single digits.

A pattern shift keeps us cold but back near and above freezing as we head into the early part of next week. Skies look mostly sunny to partly cloudy as we head into Monday, with highs back near freezing. Lows overnight though, even with clouds nearby from a passing system, stay in the middle and upper teens though. Our frigid pattern finally comes to an end toward the middle of the week with highs in the upper 30s on Tuesday and upper 40s on Wednesday before making a return to the 50s for Thursday.

