ALERT DAY CONTINUES: Brutal cold temps and subzero wind chills carry us into Christmas weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The bulk of the snow is on the way out, but some flurries are possible at times today. The big story now becomes the frigid air and the potentially life-threatening wind chills.

As you wake up, air temperatures will be in the low single digits or just below zero. When you factor in the wind chill, it could make it feel as cold as 30 below for some. Any exposed skin could start to see signs of frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Please stay inside if at all possible. If you have to be out, please wear layers and limit your time outside as much as possible. I really hope you made arrangements for your pets to either bring them inside for the next few days or to keep them as warm as possible.

Here are some tips to keep you safe during the cold in the coming days. (WYMT Weather)

Roads are not in good shape and it will likely take road crews until early this afternoon to get them passable. Several crashes have already been reported along I-75 in Whitley County. Power outage reports are also coming in from across the region. If you have to use an alternate source of heat, make sure it is in a well-ventilated area.

Temperatures and wind chills will not improve much today or tonight. Skies will stay mainly cloudy and air temperatures may climb into the upper single digits. Wind chills will continue to be between 20 and 30 below zero as the wind continues to gust between 30 and 40 mph all afternoon and into the evening hours. Lows tonight will drop into the low single digits for most.

We could see some late-day sunshine on Christmas Eve as highs try to make their way into the teens. While the wind will not be as bad, we could still see wind chills below zero for most of the day. Lows will drop back into the upper single digits to around 10 overnight.

For Christmas Day, the temperatures will climb a little more with a mix of sun and clouds getting back into the 20s for highs before dropping back into the low teens for lows. The wind should be calmed down at that point, so wind chills shouldn’t be as bad. It will still be frigid, however.

We will stay below freezing on Monday and should get back above it by Tuesday.

Stay safe and warm!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.