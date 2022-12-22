Somerset hires Clay Clevenger to be new head football coach

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Briar Jumpers have a new leader at the helm on the gridiron.

Somerset announced Wednesday that Clay Clevenger will lead the Briar Jumpers football team starting next season.

Clevenger was the head football coach at Danville from 2013-2020, leading the Admirals to a state championship in 2017. He replaces late head coach Robbie Lucas, who died earlier this year.

