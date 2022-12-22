Somerset hires Clay Clevenger to be new head football coach

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Briar Jumpers have a new leader at the helm on the gridiron.

Somerset announced Wednesday that Clay Clevenger will lead the Briar Jumpers football team starting next season.

We would like to welcomes Coach Clay Clevenger as the next head coach of the Briar Jumper football program. He looks forward to building upon the solid foundation of success laid in the past. Please welcome Coach Clevenger and his family: wife, Kate, and sons Rush and Bo. #BJN pic.twitter.com/zkYlFOYSnH — BriarJumper Football (@BJNFBALL) December 21, 2022

Clevenger was the head football coach at Danville from 2013-2020, leading the Admirals to a state championship in 2017. He replaces late head coach Robbie Lucas, who died earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.