Shelter from the storm: Floyd County shelter preparing for winter

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The threat of a wintry weekend is even more worrisome for folks across the region who have no place to call home.

So, Floyd County’s homeless shelter- Maddiwar House of Hope- is hoping to help our unhoused neighbors find a little warmth.

“They don’t want to be identified. We have people hiding out under the bridges,” said attorney and board member Mickey McGuire. “Every year when the weather turns, we always get increased demand.”

The space is a 12-bed shelter, which focuses on helping the people of the Floyd County area get out of the frost and back on their feet.

“When we don’t have anymore room and somebody comes in then they’re not put out the door, left to sit outside and freeze,” said McGuire. “We sit down on the telephone and we’ll keep calling until we find a place for that person. We interview them, we get their background information, we find out what their problems are, and we try to address those problems.”

He said the icy weather in the forecast means danger for those living out in the elements, so he hopes people will reach out now to find a place to shelter from the storm.

“Don’t wait for the weather to hit. Come now,” he said. “There’s processing time. We need to make sure we can get you in. And if we can’t get you in, we need to try to find someplace else that we can get you situated.”

The shelter relies on donations and community support, with churches and community members stepping in to feed people and offer the items they need to get by.

“We do that without government assistance,” said McGuire. “We do that from the loving hearts of the people that live in this area.”

If you or someone you know needs shelter in the area, you can contact House of Hope at (606)-949-2018. Anyone who would like to donate items or sign up to feed people can also contact the shelter.

