Police: Scammer using fake officers name to try to scam people out of money

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are warning people about a scam involving someone posing as a member of their office.

In a post on the Corbin Police Department’s Facebook page, officers say the caller has found a way to have the department’s phone number show up on caller ID and are identifying themselves as “Lieutenant Phelps.”

They say the so-called officer then asks people to send money to pay fines or there will be warrants issued for their arrest.

Officials want potential victims to know the department would never do this and they encourage you not to give the caller any personal information.

