Police looking for missing Elliott County man

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police need your help finding a missing man.

The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for William Shawn “Willie” Kilgore. Police said he was last seen at his home on Tuesday.

Kilgore is 6 feet tall with sandy blonde hair.

If you have any information or know where he may be, you are asked to call Elliott County Dispatch at 606-738-6000.

