Police looking for missing Elliott County man
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police need your help finding a missing man.
The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for William Shawn “Willie” Kilgore. Police said he was last seen at his home on Tuesday.
Kilgore is 6 feet tall with sandy blonde hair.
If you have any information or know where he may be, you are asked to call Elliott County Dispatch at 606-738-6000.
