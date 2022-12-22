Police looking for missing Elliott County man

William Shawn “Willie” Kilgore
William Shawn “Willie” Kilgore(Elliott County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police need your help finding a missing man.

The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for William Shawn “Willie” Kilgore. Police said he was last seen at his home on Tuesday.

Kilgore is 6 feet tall with sandy blonde hair.

If you have any information or know where he may be, you are asked to call Elliott County Dispatch at 606-738-6000.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
Body recovered from Kentucky River
Police suspect foul play in death of Pike County man
WYMT Traffic Alert
I-75 lanes reopen following semi-crash
Arctic blast upcoming
‘I’ll tell you to put a bale of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast

Latest News

Deputies find inmate who walked off work release
Deputies find inmate who walked off work release
While everyone will see the brutally cold air Thursday night into Christmas weekend, some snow...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changing to snow later, temperatures crash overnight
Police: Scammer using fake officers name to try to scam people out of money
Bitter Cold
Area counties opening warming shelters to combat Christmas cold