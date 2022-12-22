Police in Laurel County looking for missing man
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing man.
Deputies tell WYMT Kenneth Baldwin, 72, was last seen off East Laurel Road about 10 miles east from London at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
He is 6 feet tall, 260 pounds and has brown below shoulder length hair. He also drives a white GMC Terrain SUV with Kentucky tag number 603 ZMN.
If you have seen him or the SUV, please call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
