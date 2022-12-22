Police catch man in the act of stealing phone and internet cable

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Floyd County say stopped one man who was trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of utility service cable.

In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s department say they were called out to the Goose Creek community around 3 a.m. Wednesday on a report that two men were cutting the cable in an effort to steal it.

Once police arrived on scene, one of the men took off into the hills while deputies were able to chase another one down and take him into custody.

We’re told the two men had managed to cut and damage several hundred feet of phone and internet cable lines before police got there.

Deputies arrested Eddie Shepherd from David. He is charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

