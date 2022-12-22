New info: Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from July floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: During his Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the 44th death from the Eastern Kentucky floods back in July.

We’re told the new death is Mae Amburgey, the Letcher County woman who made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water. She died back in October.

Original Story:

Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on the commonwealth’s preparations for the incoming winter storm during his Team Kentucky Update.

