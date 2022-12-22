‘Mountain Santa Run’ underway again this holiday season

Mountain Santa Run
Mountain Santa Run(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WALLINS, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a tradition since 1975, and ‘Mountain Santa’ along with his helpers have not missed a year yet.

Trucks full of presents have been running through Harlan County with locals presenting gifts to kids. Jordan Howard, the son of Mike ‘Mountain Santa’ Howard, took over the operation after his dad passed away four years ago, and says each year he has been a part of it has been special.

“It’s just, I love doing it. I do. I love doing it, and I hope that the Lord prospers it and keeps me healthy, and that I can keep on going,” Howard said.

Each toy is a special gift for kids in the area who might not get any presents on Christmas Day.

They make five trips each year to homes in the county, with Christmas Eve being the fifth and final stop.

