Last minute tips for the upcoming winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News has been working hard to bring you the best tips, tricks, and warnings ahead of the upcoming storm. Here’s a recap on some of the important things to remember.

Experts have made it clear.

This is not a snowball throwing, snowman making storm. This is serious.

“I’m declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of this arctic front,” Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said.

With cold weather like this, your pipes can freeze and burst.

“Let a cold water stream come from the cold water faucet,” Kelley Dearing Smith with Louisville Water said. “Don’t do the hot water, do the cold water. So about this size, and when you do that, you’re allowing the water to continually move through the pipes.”

You can also wrap exposed pipes with insulated material, open cabinet doors to allow heat to surround the pipes, and know where your water shutoff valve is.

When it’s this cold, you’re going to want to heat things up, but too much heat can be a bad thing.

“If you use space heaters, make sure you’re using them right,” Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said. “Plugging them directly into the wall, avoiding using power strips. If you’re using a fire place or something like that, making sure you’re keeping a three foot barrier in front of the fire place

Cooper said don’t use kitchen appliances to heat your home. It’s a fire hazard and carbon monoxide can build up.

He also said not to warm up your car in your garage, also because of carbon monoxide.

In fact, it’s better if you don’t drive at all. But if you have to, make sure everything is working properly.

“Have yourself ready, coat, gloves, those types of things so that you can clean clean that vehicle off before you leave,” Sgt. Carey Huls with the Indiana State Police said. “We want your windshield completely cleaned off, your headlights exposed so nothings blocked. Because it’s not just you seeing what’s out there, it’s other people seeing you as well.”

And once you are on the road, go slow.

Leave early if you have to to give yourself time to get where you need to go safely.

“Treat that gas pedal and that brake pedal like it has an egg on top of it,” Huls said. “You don’t want to break that egg. So you’re going to break nice and soft, you’re going to accelerate nice and soft so you don’t break that egg.”

Conditions are expected to start getting bad around 6 p.m. Thursday night. If you have any errands to run, you may want to get them done before then.

