KYTC crews prep for winter weather

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are staying prepared for whatever winter may bring. With frigid temps set to take hold of the region on Thursday evening, flash freezing is possible.

“Anything that has gotten wet, anything on the roads that’s leftover rain, anything like that will freeze rather quickly and we’re looking at something that can freeze within 90 minutes,” said KYTC District 12 Public Information Officer Shantana Woodward.

Woodward adds that crews have been preparing for months but have gone into overdrive in the past week.

“We’ve been prepping for quite some time, but then once in an event like this comes up and we get close to it, we kind of spring into extra prep mode and we go a little bit deeper with everything,” said Woodward.

In the past few months, KYTC District 12 has produced thousands of tons of de-icing agents and throughout the week, crews have also ensured roads throughout the region are plow-ready.

“We always look for any obstacles that might be in the way before the event comes,” said Woodward. “We make sure that we’re ready to go and that the roads are going to be okay to plow.”

KYTC District 12 will also have a command center at its office in Pikeville for communication purposes and to keep an eye on the everchanging weather conditions.

“Things can change on a dime, these mountains and valleys and things, a little bit of a sway, a change, it can really change the weather forecast up,” said Woodward. “So, we’re really going to continue to monitor the whole situation to help keep drivers safe and to keep our guys safe as well.”

Woodward also said never to pass a snowplow or salt truck, keep at least two car lengths behind the truck or plow, and to wash your car after the severe weather has passed.

