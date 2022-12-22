Kentucky picks up holiday win at Rupp Arena

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Before the Cats take a well-deserved holiday break, Florida A&M came to Rupp Arena and Kentucky picked up another double-digit win.

Cason Wallace let Kentucky’s scoring effort once again, this time with 27 points to shatter his career high.

Kentucky led by just ten at the half, and shortly into the second, the Rattlers went on a 14-0 run. The Cats were able to hold on for a 88-68 win.

UK-FA&M Box Score (UK Athletics)

Kentucky will travel to Missouri on December 28 for their first SEC test of the season.

