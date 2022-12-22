Kentucky picks up holiday win at Rupp Arena

Cason Wallace leads Kentucky to 20-point win
Cason Wallace leads Kentucky to 20-point win(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Before the Cats take a well-deserved holiday break, Florida A&M came to Rupp Arena and Kentucky picked up another double-digit win.

Cason Wallace let Kentucky’s scoring effort once again, this time with 27 points to shatter his career high.

Kentucky led by just ten at the half, and shortly into the second, the Rattlers went on a 14-0 run. The Cats were able to hold on for a 88-68 win.

UK-FA&M Box Score
UK-FA&M Box Score(UK Athletics)

Kentucky will travel to Missouri on December 28 for their first SEC test of the season.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arctic blast upcoming
‘I’ll tell you to put a bale of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast
The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
Body recovered from Kentucky River
WYMT Traffic Alert
I-75 lanes reopen following semi-crash
Police suspect foul play in death of Pike County man

Latest News

BB King and his 2015 Knott Central region championship team
Remembering BB King, the ‘King of Mountain Basketball’
Blair Green scored 14 in Kentucky's win over Ohio.
UK Women snap three-game losing streak, beat Ohio 95-86
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has signed a contract extension, keeping him in Lexington through...
Stoops adds 17 signees, 6 transfers on early signing day
BB King introduced as Breathitt County's head boys basketball coach.
Legendary head coach BB King dies