Kentucky Emergency Management prepares for winter weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency officials say they are seeing the changes in western Kentucky. Up until this point, it has been wait to see what plays out. Now, they are getting a better idea of it and can adjust their response statewide.

As a winter storm races into Kentucky, state emergency management leaders have activated their command center, waiting to see what reactive response will be needed.

“There may be things that we’ve not seen for decades that may arise that we may not have responded to in past winter storms,” said Kentucky Emergency Management director Jeremy C. Slinker.

It is why the Emergency Management Operations center has been activated. Watching the storm sweep the Commonwealth and responding with several agencies.

“We’re watching those things like power, and as needed, we’ll deploy more people in, but currently, we’re staffed with those key partners that are keeping the roadways clean, the roadways safe,” said Slinker.

The state is particularly paying attention to conditions for families living in travel trailers in eastern Kentucky, ensuring they have resources to be comfortable or relocated if needed.

“They all have heat, and they all have electricity, and they have water,” said Slinker. “We just don’t know how the storm is going to impact those things that will make it safe for someone to stay in.”

The trailers have been winterized, and extra propane will be on standby. However, crews will be ready to move families to other places should conditions be too difficult.

We will be in constant contact with state EOC officials getting updates from them and any messages they need us to pass along.

