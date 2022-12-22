High School Scoreboard - Night 2 of the PIT and more
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Invitational and more tournaments are underway as 2022 comes to a close.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
McCreary Central 80, Somerset 67 (Arby’s/KFC Classic)
Cumberland County 79, Jackson County 65 (Berea Holiday Classic)
East Ridge 74, Heritage Academy 52 (Berea Holiday Classic)
Pineville 74, Model 54 (Berea Holiday Classic)
North Laurel 57, Canterbury (Fla.) 39 (City of Palms Classic)
Frederick Douglass 49, Knott County Central 21 (Gateway Holiday Classic)
Garrard County 54, Johnson Central 49 (Gateway Holiday Classic)
Muhlenberg County 52, Wolfe County 37 (Gateway Holiday Classic)
Elliott County 58, Jackson City 54 (Hyden Citizens Bank Classic)
Pulaski County 66, Lloyd Memorial 60 (Lee’s Famous Recipe Holiday Classic)
Pulaski County 60, Bryan Station 59 (Lee’s Famous Recipe Holiday Classic)
Bell County 76, Knox Central 45 (Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge)
South Laurel 62, Central 50 (Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge)
Whitley County 65, Trinity Prep (Fla.) 32 (Lopez Holiday Classic)
Pike Central 100, Teays Valley (W.Va.) 96 (Pikeville Invitational) (OT)
Harlan 83, Bracken County 67 (Pikeville Invitational)
Pikeville 74, Perry County Central 70 (Pikeville Invitational)
Southwestern 72, Edmonson County 70 (Rafferty’s Caveland Classic)
Corbin 77, Letcher County Central 59 (Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic)
Hazard 64, Notre Dame (Tenn.) 58 (Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic)
Magoffin County 69, James River (Va.) 64 (Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic)
Mercer County 58, Estill County 54 (Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic)
Rockcastle County 57, Morgan County 48 (Twin Lakes Holiday Classic)
Paintsville 70, Falkner (Miss.) 66
Williamsburg 94, Lee County 65
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Dixie Heights 75, Perry County Central 51 (Adams Buick GMC Holiday Hoopfest)
Rockcastle County 69, Graves County 64 (Adams Buick GMC Holiday Hoopfest)
Somerset 62, McCreary Central 22 (Arby’s Holiday Classic)
Leslie County 75, Breathitt County 37 (Hyden Citizens Bank Classic)
Owsley County 85, Barbourville 48 (Hyden Citizens Bank Classic)
Pulaski County 74, Bell County 61 (Lady Cardinal Christmas Classic)
Wayne County 47, Hazard 43 (Lady Cardinal Christmas Classic)
Johnson Central 62, East Jessamine 33 (Mike Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament)
Knott County Central 65, Morgan County 36 (Mike Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament)
Powell County 65, Carroll County 60 (Mike Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament)
McCracken County 79, Corbin 40 (Queen of the Commonwealth)
Estill County 64, Garrard County 39 (Sayre School-Jim Lankster Classic)
Floyd Central 59, Pineville 54 (Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic)
Jackson County 61, Russell County 39 (Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic)
Martin County 66, Chapman (S.C.) 44 (Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic)
Paintsville 59, Davidson Academy (Tenn.) 54 (Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic)
Pike County Central 60, LaRue County 56 (Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic)
Belfry 46, Prestonsburg 43
Buckhorn 42, Lee County 17
Wolfe County 57, Betsy Layne 46
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.