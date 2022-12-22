FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changing to snow later, temperatures crash overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. We have one more day of mild temperatures before some frigid air from Canada works its way toward the mountains. Get ready for a massive temperature drop overnight.

Short Term Forecast

After a bit of a wet start to the day for some, rain chances will become more scattered for most of the day under mostly cloudy skies. Most of us will start in the mid to upper 30s this morning and work our way toward the 50-degree mark later. The deeper into the day we get, the more the wind will pick up as the arctic cold front approaches our region.

Rain chances will pick back up tonight and as the temperatures fall, and they will fall FAST, that rain will change over to snow. We suspect that could happen as early as 10 p.m. for some of our western counties. This is going to be a nowcasting situation because the forward speed of the front is trying to pick up a little bit on the latest models. Download the WYMT First Alert Weather app and keep it handy as we head into the evening hours to keep up with the radar and track this system along with us.

Snow Potential

IMPORTANT INFO: While we will likely see bursts of heavy snow at times, this is NOT a snow event. This is a frigid air mass with subzero wind chills event. We need to make that very clear. The arctic air is our MAIN concern. That being said, we do think some accumulating snow is possible. Our initial thoughts did not change based on the overnight data. Do NOT focus on the higher end of this range. We will likely see more toward the lower end.

While everyone will see the brutally cold air Thursday night into Christmas weekend, some snow is possible for parts of the region. Remember, any moisture has the chance of flash freezing once temperatures crash. (WYMT Weather)

A Winter Weather Advisory is out for much of the region from 10 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday. This means roads will likely be slick during that timeframe and travel is not advised. Remember, any moisture that is left over from the rain will likely flash freeze as temperatures drop. That is another major concern. While road crews will be out as soon as the rain changes over to snow, they will not be able to pre-treat for this event because the rain will wash any chemicals off of the roads. Most chemicals also take longer to work when temperatures are below 20 degrees.

Frigid Temps and Wind Chills

This is our biggest concern with this system, hands down. Some of the coldest air we have seen in a long time will invade our region tonight and stick around through Christmas Day.

When it comes to air temperatures, we could see a nearly 40-degree drop in about 6 to 7 hours. By Friday morning, most models have us in the single digits and some have us below zero.

Here is what our in-house Futureview is showing for air temperatures as of Friday, December 23rd at 7 a.m. (WYMT Weather)

Those temperatures won’t budge much Friday during the day and will likely stay in the single digits into the overnight hours.

When you factor in the wind chill, it could feel close to 30 degrees BELOW zero at times.

Here is what it could feel like across the mountains on Friday morning when you factor in the wind chill. This will not change much all day and all night. (WYMT Weather)

Winds could gust up to 40 mph at times Friday and Friday night, which will lead to the extreme wind chill values we are facing.

We could see wind gusts close to 40 mph at times Friday and Friday night. (WYMT Weather)

Because of that, at least for the moment, a Wind Chill Watch goes into effect Thursday evening and will last through Friday evening. We expect this to get upgraded to either a Wind Chill Warning or a Wind Chill Advisory sometime today for the majority of our region. A Wind Chill Warning will go into effect later for some of our neighbors in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.

Here is a current look of our wind chill alerts for our region as of 12-22-2022. (WYMT Weather)

Air temperatures will hover in the single digits all day and all night Friday. They will try to make their way into the teens on Christmas Eve before falling back into the single digits Saturday night. The wind will continue to crank well into Saturday night with gusts as high as 25-30 mph at times.

We will finally work our way back into the 20s with some sunshine on Christmas Day. We will drop right back into the low teens or upper single digits under clear skies on Christmas night.

In conditions like these, frostbite and hypothermia are very real threats, especially with extended exposure to the cold. Make sure you limit that as much as possible and make sure to cover all exposed skin as much as you can.

Make sure you take all precautions to protect your animals, including bringing them inside if you can, and your water pipes. With gusty winds, power outages are possible, so also make sure you have an alternate source of heat that does not run on electricity. Just make sure that it is in a well-ventilated area so you can avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Here are some tips to keep you safe during the cold in the coming days. (WYMT Weather)

Extended Forecast

While our temperatures move in the right direction next week, it might take us all the way until Tuesday to get back above freezing for highs. We should make our way back into the 40s on Wednesday and into the 50s by Thursday. We could see even warmer temperatures that than by New Years weekend. Overnight lows will be in the teens Monday night, 20s Tuesday night, 30s on Wednesday night and near 40 on Thursday night. At this point, it looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds for much of the last week of the year.

