FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerously cold air rushes into the region overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Time is running out for you to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. A Winter Weather Advisory and a Wind Chill Warning are in place.

Tonight through Friday night

Spotty showers are possible through the evening hours. If you have any last-minute plans, you may need the umbrella. It will not rain all night, but off-and-on showers will be possible. Temperatures will stay in the mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky, so we are not expecting any winter issues this evening.

Into tonight, a powerful Arctic front will rush through the region. Rain will quickly change to snow, and some of the snow could be heavy at times. When can you expect to see snow? For our western counties (green colors), the rain will start to change to snow from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. For our central counties (areas in orange), the changeover looks to happen between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. For eastern counties (areas in red), you could start to see snow between midnight and 5 a.m.

Changeover Times (WYMT)

We are expecting some snow to accumulate, but we are not expecting major accumulation because this will be a quick system, so snow will not last terribly wrong. It will also take some time for the snow to start accumulating because of warm ground temperatures. You can find our snowfall map below:

While everyone will see the brutal cold air Thursday night into Christmas weekend, some snow is possible for parts of the region. Remember, any moisture has the chance for flash freezing once temperatures crash. (WYMT Weather)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the entire region through Friday morning.

The Winter Weather Advisory was extended to cover our entire region early Thursday morning. (WYMT Weather)

We are concerned about a possible flash freeze from Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain could quickly change to black ice as temperatures tumble 20-30° in only a few hours. We are not encouraging anyone to travel from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

Everyone will focus on the snow aspect, but the big story with this system will be the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. By the time you wake up on Friday morning, temperatures will be near 0° in many locations. Some places could dip below zero at times. We stay in the lower single digits throughout the day on Friday. We are also expecting wind gusts between 30-40 mph at times, and this will lead to extremely cold wind chills.

A Wind Chill Warning is in place for the entire region through Friday afternoon. We could see wind chills as low as -30° at times. This is extremely dangerous and life-threatening. You need to stay inside. If you are not careful, frostbite or hypothermia could happen in a matter of minutes.

The Wind Chill Warning was expanded Friday morning to cover our entire region. (WYMT Weather)

Please prepare now for this dangerous weather system. Check on your pipes, check on any cracks around windows and doors, bring in your pets and plants, check on your neighbors, etc. If you need to find a warming shelter, click here.

Christmas Weekend Forecast

We look to stay dry and mostly cloudy on Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be frigid. Highs only top out in the mid-and-upper-teens. Again, overnight lows fall into the single digits.

Christmas Day is also looking dry and cold. We stay below freezing as highs only top out in the lower-20s. Again, we stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. This looks to be one of the coldest Christmases on record for our region. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-teens.

