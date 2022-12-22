EKY native files paperwork to run for State Auditor

Allison Ball
Allison Ball(Allison Ball)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Eastern Kentucky native Allison Ball filed paperwork to run for State Auditor.

Ball has served as State Treasurer for seven years.

“As your Treasurer, I have led nationally on financial literacy policy and protecting Kentucky investments from ESG. I have returned more unclaimed property, $150M, than any other Kentucky Treasurer in history. I look forward to being your next State Auditor,” Ball said in a post on Facebook.

