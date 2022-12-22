EKY fire department receives major donation from Central KY county

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last several years, the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department in Perry County has been down on its luck with old and inoperable equipment.

“Everything we have is outdated, its wore out, our trucks are just wore out; abused, neglected and not maintained the way they should,” said the department’s Fire Chief Robert Amis.

When July’s flood swept through Buckhorn, Amis received call after call with no proper equipment to help rescue people.

“It was very emotional. At one time I actually sat down in the road and started praying because I couldn’t get out to people,” he said.

But, after the water subsided, other first responders poured in with support; donating clothes, equipment and even fire trucks.

“There’s been a lot of people that has come together to help a small department like we are,” Amis added.

On Wednesday, the department received some more equipment that will aid them in future rescue efforts.

“Through all this, I know that they were all impacted by the flood but they’re still dedicated to their community,” said Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and volunteer fire fighter Michael Mullins. “They were suffering all on their own. That meant a lot to me.”

Mullins delivered a donated rescue vehicle to the department; bearing the signatures of all who helped make this donation possible.

“The biggest message for anyone to take out of this whole project is that no matter whether you’re from Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Northern or Central; we’re all Kentuckians at the end of the day and that’s all that matters,” said Mullins.

Different parts of the rescue truck were funded by various Lincoln County businesses and community members.

Amis said, now that the community is seeing how the department is growing and improving, he hopes they know the department is ready to help them in any way they can.

